BECAUSE YOU ASKED: Here’s what’s happening with Talarico’s in the West Seattle Junction

Lots of questions about why the windows are papered over at Talarico’s Pizzeria in The Junction. Obviously it’s not open for pickup/delivery – while many others are – but some worried that the covered windows meant something more. Tonight, we finally have the answer – after asking Phil Tavel, who has long hosted Wednesday night trivia, if he could find out. He did: “They are taking the opportunity to do a little work on the place and since they decided not to do takeout, it was just an easy way to make it clear they aren’t open. They will be back when the lockdown lifts. And trivia will be back as well.”