NEIGHBORHOODS: Work continues @ Highland Park Improvement Club, in multiple ways

(Photos by Peter de Lory. Above, Piper the Corgi ‘inspecting’ beam, pre-installation)

Historic Highland Park Improvement Club has continued to be a community hub despite operational constraints during the pandemic. And it’s getting some TLC, too. The update is from HPIC trustee Kay Kirkpatrick:

While we are closed due to the Stay-Home Order, activity continues at the Highland Park Improvement Club.

As readers may know, we are helping distribute food to children and families in need Monday – Friday from the club parking lot. (11 am-1 pm)

In addition, we are taking advantage of the down time by doing some long-needed building repairs using a facilities grant from King County 4Culture.

On Saturday, our contractor team from Metis Construction, a worker-owned company here in Seattle, landed and staged a re-enforcing roof beam into the center of our 100-year-old building. Taking advantage of a brief break in the rain, they lifted and fed this 3500-pound steel beam from the parking in through the side of the historic hall.

Inside, they will be lifting it into place over the next couple of weeks to stabilize the roof support structure, and get the club building ready for whatever the next 100 years throws at us.