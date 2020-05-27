How might ferries factor into fixing traffic without the West Seattle Bridge? WSF @ WS Transportation Coalition on Thursday

Many have wondered how Washington State Ferries might factor into the traffic picture during the West Seattle Bridge closure. Tomorrow, WSF guests at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s meeting, and you’re invited. Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Transportation Coalition May meeting is this Thursday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. We will be meeting online using Zoom (please see details below).

Before Everything Changed, we had representatives from Washington State Ferries lined up to come talk about long-range plans for the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. Now with the West Seattle High Bridge closure, we will also be discussing what the ferry system can do to help take pressure off West Seattle roads.

Officials from Seattle and King County will be joining us as well to talk about West Seattle mobility and bridge closure mitigation.

… We can’t wait to see you online Thursday for what should be a very interesting virtual meeting!

West Seattle Transportation Coalition is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting:

Thursday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting ID 876 0979 0501

On the web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87609790501

Via phone: +12532158782,,87609790501#