GROCERY SHOPPING: West Seattle’s mid-May changes

We start the weekend with our ninth Saturday-morning update on West Seattle’s standalone grocery stores:

QFC ADDS HOURS: Thanks to Jason for the tip on this. QFC stores (including the 2 in West Seattle) are now open 8 am to 10 pm.

SAFEWAY ADDS HOURS: Checking the websites for our area’s three Safeway stores, we see they’ve added hours too – now open 5 am to 1 am. In addition, the Tuesday/Thursday shopping times for seniors and others at elevated risk are now expanded to 6 am-9 am.

THRIFTWAT WINE & CHEESE TASTING: Next Friday, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) plans a virtual rosé-and-cheese tasting. The store’s home page explains how to watch (4:30 pm May 22nd) and how to buy the wine and cheese in advance if you want to.

That’s the official info we’ve found; we’ve updated the hours on our original list. So, what are you seeing at local stores?