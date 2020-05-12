CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/12 roundup

Testing was the topic when the governor held a media briefing this afternoon. But before we get to that, we start the nightly virus-crisis local roundup with the updated numbers:

KING COUNTY: From the Public Health Seattle-King County data dashboard:

*7,179 people have tested positive, up 64 from yesterday

*511 people have died, up 6 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,653 and 467.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: Also from the data dashboard, the West Seattle zip code with the highest COVID-19 death toll, 98126, is now up to 11.

CONTACT TRACING: That’s what the governor spoke about during his afternoon media briefing. Here’s the news release; here’s the video; and here’s a graphic:

HOW PHASE 2 WILL AFFECT RETAILERS: Also from the governor’s office today – here are the rules under which retail stores will be expected to operate under Phase 2 of the reopening.

SPEAKING OF RETAILERS … the city Office of Economic Development published the story of the West Seattle Junction boutique Carmilia’s and how its proprietor Linda Sabee has adapted her business to the current challenges.

ALSO IN THE JUNCTION: A restaurant reopening, after 2 months!

NEED FOOD? Another Junction restaurant is offering a free meal to anyone in need. Want to help fund that program? Sign up for a live online experience with the chef Saturday.

‘FLY-BY’ ON THE GROUND, AT THE MOUNT: The photo and report are from Providence Mount St. Vincent:

A flight team flew by Providence Mount St. Vincent today to thank nurses and caregivers for their “NONSTOP EFFORTS” to serve the residents and patients at The Mount. Thanks to Flight Officer Blake Reynolds, Flight Attendants Jessica Eller and Drew Minzghor and Captain Chris Philbrook (all West Seattleites!) for delivering 100 fruit and cheese boxes! We are so grateful for their generosity and we hope to see them in the air soon! (Photo L-R from Providence – Tanisha Mojica: Director of Clinical Services; Charlene Boyd: Administrator; Colleen Farrell: Annual Giving and Public Relations Manager; Molly Swain: Foundation and Public Relations Director; and from Alaska Airlines — Flight Officer Blake Reynolds, Flight Attendant Drew Minzghor, Flight Attendant Jessica Eller, Captain Chris Philbrook)

