YOU CAN HELP! Support local chef’s free-meal program by having him coach you through Saturday night dinner

Despite pandemic-related health and business challenges, many local restaurateurs are giving generously to the community – with your partnership, when possible. Here’s an upcoming opportunity to support one such effort – while you get a cooking lesson AND gourmet dinner. The announcement:

Brian Clevenger, owner of General Harvest Restaurants, is partnering with local startup Zeacon to welcome people into his home kitchen for a virtual cooking experience on Saturday, May 16th at 7 pm.

Participants will learn how to make one of his signature pasta dishes and get exclusive access to the tips and tricks that make his cooking exceptional. Proceeds go toward providing free meals served out of Brian Clevenger’s West Seattle restaurant, Haymaker. Anyone in need of a meal who’s been affected by the current crisis can call ahead at 206-946-6994 for pickup, no questions asked. Haymaker’s daily menu can be found (here).

Brian Clevenger’s Zeacon LIVE experience is available for purchase here: