CORONAVIRUS: Friday 5/15 roundup

Midway through May, we present tonight’s roundup of virus-crisis info:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,360 people have tested positive, up 53 from yesterday

*516 people have died, up 2 from Wednesday (remember, no additional deaths yesterday)

One week ago, those totals were 6,940 and 485.

REQUESTED, NOT REQUIRED; When restaurants start reopening for in-person dining in Phase 2 (our area is not there yet), customers will be ASKED – not REQUIRED – to provide contact info, according to an update from Gov. Inslee today.

MORE PHASE 2 INFO: This time, for photography, construction, and golf. (Today’s announcement about the latter also includes some Phase 1 clarifications –

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: A state Health Department update provides the latest reason not to get complacent with your distancing:

A new statewide report shows COVID-19 transmission is persisting in western Washington and slowly increasing in eastern Washington. The measure of how many new infections a single COVID-19 case will produce – known as the effective reproductive number – has not changed significantly in either region since the last statewide report, and continues to be higher than ideal.

WANT TO HELP? Maybe you’ll consider giving a home to a Little Free Pantry.

WHOLE LOTTA LOVE: Another sweet neighborhood sighting, just emailed by Emily:

