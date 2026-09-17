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TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency response by Fauntleroy ferry dock

September 17, 2026 6:33 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Thanks for the many tips on this. Avoid the Fauntleroy ferry dock area on Fauntleroy Way for a while – there’s an emergency response for an injured man. Nobody who tipped us seemed to know exactly what happened until we got a call just now from someone who said that they were a witness and that the injured man was on a bicycle and collided with a driver. The witness says they and others jumped into action to treat the man’s injuries, SFD also responded and we’re checking with them on his condition.

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