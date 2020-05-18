CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 Westside Awards

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Westside Awards, announced today by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. As shown in the Chamber-provided graphic above, here’s the announcement from CEO Julia Jordan:

Our Business of the Year White Center Glass, celebrating 50 years … Row House, our Emerging Business of the Year; Not-for Profit of the Year Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association – DNDA; and finally our Westsider of the Year, Mary Anne DeVry. Each of you make life in West Seattle that much better. Loving, caring, and openly helping our neighbors. THIS is why West Seattle, IS THE BEST SEATTLE!!!!

The winners are chosen each year by the Chamber from community-provided nominations. The criteria, and past winners, can be found here.