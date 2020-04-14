TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Tuesday watch, fourth week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:30 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge is now empty for the 22nd consecutive morning. Restrictions remain for the low bridge – transit, freight, and emergency responses; SPD presence continued on Monday.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or use the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way a mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR THIS WEEK:

As first reported here, the Metro and Water Taxi schedules have been slashed. Use the lookup to see which bus trips are canceled.

ROAD WORK UPDATE:

Permanent striping/marker placement in the Avalon/35th/Alaska project zone is scheduled to continue today, as are parking restrictions. Here’s the latest.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.