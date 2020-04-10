AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Paving/road closure planned Monday night

SDOT has confirmed that it’ll pave Avalon west of 35th on Monday night, and permanent striping will continue in the rest of the project zone. Spot paving on 35th, too, according to today’s announcement:

We are paving Monday, April 13, SW Avalon Way from 35th Ave SW to Fauntleroy Way SW. Please read on below for more information about what to expect.

Important!

No Parking on SW Avalon Way starting Monday, April 13, at 12:00 AM. We anticipate completing final striping next week on SW Avalon Way, weather depending. We need all cars to be off of the corridor next week and recommend you move your cars Sunday night. If you have questions or need assistance, please call 206-900-8734 or email avalonpaving@seattle.gov.

Paving Update – rescheduled for Monday, April 13

Paving is being rescheduled based on Mayor Jenny Durkan’s Two Day Temporary Suspension of Public Works Construction on Thursday, April 9 and Friday April 10. This suspension is to conduct health and safety training for workers and to update protocols.

We anticipate completing final paving of SW Avalon Way between 35th Ave SW and Fauntleroy Way SW on Monday, April 13. This work is highly weather dependent. When we pave, SW Avalon Way from 35th Ave SW to Fauntleroy Way SW will be closed to traffic from 7 PM to 7 AM. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Paving will also take place in a small patch on 35th Ave SW south of SW Alaska St and at the West Seattle Golf Course entrance that is also anticipated to be paved Monday afternoon, April 13

During nighttime paving, please expect:

Overnight paving on Monday, April 13 beginning at 7 PM

Nighttime work hours from 7 PM – 7 AM. Crews have a temporary noise variance to do this work.

Paving work to cause vibrations and the smell of tar

Paving to take approximately one overnight shift to complete

Driveway access on SW Avalon Way between 35th Ave SW and Fauntleroy Way SW to be closed for 1 night, while we repave the road. Emergency access will always be maintained.

Fresh pavement is hot, oily, and extremely sticky. Please keep off new pavement if you are walking, especially with dogs, as the oil and pavement can harm their feet and be difficult to remove from fur.

We will open driveways as they are safe for people walking and driving

As a reminder, for the safety of our crews and your fellow residents, please follow posted detour routes and do not disturb traffic control.