TONIGHT: District 1 Community Network meets online

The pandemic brought the usual schedule of monthly community meetings to a stop … but this month, some will regroup online, starting tonight with the District 1 Community Network. At 7 pm via Zoom, its agenda includes hearing from City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and discussing potential new initiatives for the group. Here’s how to watch/listen – this Zoom link, or join by phone:

Phone number: 669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 402-802-2236

Then enter # to join meeting as general caller

(Remember that meeting etiquette is to stay muted.)