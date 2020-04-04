THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Saturday sightings

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of their encounters with The West Seattle Turkey, who spent the day in North Admiral:

Diane and Lorne Dyke sent that video of The Turkey at the door. Katie, meantime, found TWST on her deck:

Katie said, “He’s been here for hours and even our dog has gotten used to his presence.” Below, Grace Lee photographed a young passerby doing a doubletake:

Diana Niederberger sent the next photo, saying, “Thought readers would like to see the Turkey strolling on Sunset Ave in North Admiral.”

Jacob Bridge saw The Turkey at Sunset/Hill:

The Turkey apparently started the day near Stephen‘s house on 45th SW, around 6:30 am:

“My wife heard our dogs barking this morning and was thrilled to see The Turkey back in Admiral.”

TWST has now crossed the peninsula north to south twice – first turning up a year ago in Arbor Heights, eventually spending months in Admiral, then recently heading south for a stay in Gatewood, and now all the way to North Admiral. Where it’s originally from, no one seems to know.