UPDATE: 2-alarm construction-site fire in North Admiral

(Video by Ryan O’Keven)

3:27 AM: Major Seattle Fire callout in the 2300 block of 48th SW [map] – a house site under construction is reported to be on fire, described as “fully involved.”

(Photo by Liz Murdock)

3:34 AM: They’ve just called for a second alarm.

(Added, photo by Laurie Cecil, from blocks away)

3:45 AM: This is reported to be a multi-unit building under construction.

3:54 AM: The fire is under control.

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand from here down)

Our crew has just arrived and says it’s clearly “a total loss.”

4:04 AM: The address is 2329 48th SW, not 2325 as logged by SFD. We wrote about this project two years ago. It was planned as two rowhouse-style townhouse buildings, one five units, one two units – the larger one is what burned. Meantime, there’s concern about power lines in the area coming down, so City Light is being called in.

4:15 AM: SFD reports that “residents in nearby homes were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.”

4:45 AM: Some crews are being dismissed. We don’t have official word yet on how this affected the buildings on both sides. But firefighters have had to put out hot spots including a tree stump “across the gully” from the fire site.