UPDATE: 2-alarm construction-site fire in North Admiral

April 11, 2020 3:27 am
(Video by Ryan O’Keven)

3:27 AM: Major Seattle Fire callout in the 2300 block of 48th SW [map] – a house site under construction is reported to be on fire, described as “fully involved.”

(Photo by Liz Murdock)

3:34 AM: They’ve just called for a second alarm.

(Added, photo by Laurie Cecil, from blocks away)

3:45 AM: This is reported to be a multi-unit building under construction.

3:54 AM: The fire is under control.

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand from here down)

Our crew has just arrived and says it’s clearly “a total loss.”

4:04 AM: The address is 2329 48th SW, not 2325 as logged by SFD. We wrote about this project two years ago. It was planned as two rowhouse-style townhouse buildings, one five units, one two units – the larger one is what burned. Meantime, there’s concern about power lines in the area coming down, so City Light is being called in.

4:15 AM: SFD reports that “residents in nearby homes were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.”

4:45 AM: Some crews are being dismissed. We don’t have official word yet on how this affected the buildings on both sides. But firefighters have had to put out hot spots including a tree stump “across the gully” from the fire site.

  • rpp April 11, 2020 (3:34 am)
    It’s 5 townhomes fully engulfed. Multiple homes on each side are on fire now too. Probably 7+ homes

    • WSB April 11, 2020 (3:45 am)
      Co-publisher is still en route. The address on the log does not check to a construction project but sometimes the logged address is not the fire address.

    • cb April 11, 2020 (4:37 am)
      Can anyone confirm it was just the construction site or did other homes get damaged?

      • WSB April 11, 2020 (4:41 am)
        We don’t have SFD’s official assessment of that yet. They do have a public-information officer on scene.

  • RME April 11, 2020 (3:42 am)
    I’m all the way over by genessee elementary and woke up seeing the sky glowing red — checked the blog and lo and behold… thank you for the update.

  • Bob April 11, 2020 (3:46 am)
    Interesting during a time when residential construction is halted. Hope nobody is hurt. 

  • Neighbor April 11, 2020 (3:47 am)
    Keep us posted, I live close by and hear loud sirens. 

  • Robert April 11, 2020 (3:53 am)
    Looks like 2329 

  • TN April 11, 2020 (3:54 am)
    WSB – I just kept hearing sirens, I thought there is no way they will be reporting anything at this hour and sure enough you are on it!  You rock! 

    • WSB April 11, 2020 (3:57 am)
      I only went to bed an hour earlier. Thanks to the person who called the hotline to alert us.

  • Lawrence O Merkle April 11, 2020 (3:55 am)
    Appears principal blaze is under control   Old address of previous single family dwelling is 2329 48th Avenue SW 

  • Melspy April 11, 2020 (4:34 am)
    Glad everyone is safe. . All i wanted to do wss hug a few of you.. but couldnt . Thank you SEATTLE FIRE. 

