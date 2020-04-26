NEIGHBORHOODS: Second-grader launches ‘The Daily Excitement’

That’s Gwendolyn, editor-in-chief of West Seattle’s newest neighborhood-news publication, with “this week’s issue, hot off the presses,” explains Laurel, who sent the photo and report:

We wanted to let you know about a news publication that has been created in response to the coronavirus shutdown. Gwendolyn, a Gatewood second-grader, has started her own newspaper called The Daily Excitement. It’s a weekly! She has gotten the whole family involved and we also have guest reporters from around West Seattle and as far away as Arizona and Portland. We’ve published 5 issues so far and we are going strong. You can find it at thedailyexcitement.com. and readers can write to us with feedback or submissions at thedailyexcitement@gmail.com. All are welcome.

Five issues are already online! We just browsed the first one; topics include gardening, birding, and cooking, with the last category featuring the headline “Salted Caramel Sauce: Dangerous, or Delicious?”