MAKING MUSIC: 2 West Seattle scenes

Two scenes shared by WSB readers, as joy resouds through our neighborhoods, even in these stay-home days and nights:

The photo is from Laura Wood, who explains, “Trombone practice in the sunshine: Henry and Patrick Wood, 15 year old twins from West Seattle High School who really miss playing in their music groups!!”

Below, fiddler Dawn Hepburn joined neighbors on the east side of The Junction in “making a joyful noise” on Friday night:

She was in the Alki Masonic Lodge parking lot, with The Whittaker to the north and east, Broadstone Sky to the west, the 4801 Fauntleroy Apartments and Origins Cannabis (both WSB sponsors) to the south.