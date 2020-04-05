GRATITUDE: Heroes honored by Alki roadside signs

Along 59th SW in Upper Alki, south of SW Admiral Way, those signs of gratitude have sprouted along the embankment that divides the road. Above is what you see if you’re headed north; below, the individual signs along the southbound side:

If you couldn’t read all the signs in the video clip – bumpy road! – they thank doctors, first responder, transit, truckers, janitors, lab techs, teachers, and retail workers, while the signs in the individual photos thank nurses, delivery drivers, all clerks, farmers, EMTs, restaurant workers, and volunteers.

P.S. Thanks to Tom Rasmussen, West Seattle-residing former city councilmember, for the tip!