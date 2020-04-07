DEVELOPMENT: Apartments proposed at 4515 44th SW

Though most construction is on hold, new plans/proposals are still being filed in the city system, so we’ve been keeping watch for anything of note, and found this:

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

The former CDE Software site at 4515 44th SW [map] has an early-stage proposal for an apartment building: 5 stories, 50 units, no off-street parking, per the site plan (PDF). The site is zoned for development up to 55 feet high (upzoned by HALA Mandatory Housina Affordability, previously 40′). The existing building is to be demolished. The website for CDE, which makes bowling software, shows it now has offices in Tukwila. The Junction site had a redevelopment proposal in 2008, but that was eventually dropped.