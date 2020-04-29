CRIME WATCH: West Seattle teen jailed, charged with rape

A West Seattle 18-year-old was booked into jail this afternoon, five days after being charged with second-degree rape in what prosecutors call a “tragic sexual assault.” Jackson U. Sullivan is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl “who was intoxicated to the point of loss of motor functions … (during) what should have been an enjoyable high school party” last November. Both were West Seattle High School students at the time, according to the charging documents, but did not have more than a passing acquaintance.

The party was at another student’s house. Prosecutors wrote, “The victim’s last memory at the party was playing beer pong with the defendant and two of (his) friends,” before he “escorted (her) out of the party” and to his nearby van. That’s where her friends later found the victim – partially clothed and unable to talk – with the suspect. The day after the incident, after telling a parent about it, the victim was taken to a hospital, and police were called. She told detectives that she had two drinks at the party before Sullivan gave her a drink that led to her “blacking out.” The charging documents are dated last Friday and say Sullivan was arrested April 9th, but the King County Jail Register says he was booked less than two hours ago. His bail is set at $350,000; prosecutors asked for that amount, noting that other allegations of sexual assault came to light during the investigation “that will likely result in future charges.”

(This charge was first reported by KIRO TV; thanks to the many readers who pointed this out to us so we could follow up and obtain the documents.)