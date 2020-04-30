CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/30 roundup

No announcements or pronouncements on the local front of the coronavirus crisis today, but of course we have notes for the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*6,308 people have tested positive, up 126 from yesterday

*446 people have died, up 10 from yesterday

*1 of those deaths was in West Seattle – the 98126 zip code now has 7

One week ago, the countywide totals were 5,569 and 384.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 3.2 million cases – a third of them in the U.S. See how that breaks out, nation by nation, here.

GOVERNOR SPEAKS TOMORROW: In his Wednesday briefing, Gov. Inslee promised more details Friday on the “phased” plan for getting to an end of the stay-home order at some unspecified time after May 4th. He’s set to speak at 2:30 pm tomorrow, joined by state health officials; you’ll be able to watch the livestream on TVW, and we’ll carry it too.

MANDATORY MASKS #1: The requirement is becoming a grocery-shopping trend.

MANDATORY MASKS #2: Labor and transit advocates are calling for them to be required when riding public transportation.

ARE PETS AT RISK OF COVID-19? Here’s a UW study that hopes to settle the issue.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS #3 6:30-7:30 pm Friday, SFD and SPD will be out cruising through neighborhoods, this time in the highlighted areas of this map. Even if you don’t see them, you might hear them – we heard the short siren/horn bursts last Friday night from miles away!

SIGNS TO SMILE BY: Thanks to Theresa for sending the photo of this fence display that no doubt brings smiles to those passing 46th SW/Glenn Way:

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!