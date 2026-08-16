Fire callout on West Marginal Way S. just east of West Seattle

Big fire callout just east of West Seattle at an industrial/commercial building in the 7200 block of West Marginal Way South (map) with some streets blocked. First crews on scene report “multiple small fires around the perimeter of the building,” possibly electrical. With the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge still closed, traffic headed that way from here is doubtless lighter than usual, but multiple West Seattle units are part of the response, so this is an FYI at the very least.