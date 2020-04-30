GROCERY STORES: West Seattle Thriftway to require masks

New trend in grocery shopping: Mandatory masks. You’ve probably heard that Costco will be requiring shoppers to wear them starting next Monday. Now we have a local grocery store adding the requirement: West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) announced today that it will require shoppers to cover their faces, also starting Monday. Checking other stores – Metropolitan Market says it’s “asking” shoppers to wear masks; PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) “strongly encourage” customers to do it.
