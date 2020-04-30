West Seattle, Washington

GROCERY STORES: West Seattle Thriftway to require masks

April 30, 2020 8:50 pm
New trend in grocery shopping: Mandatory masks. You’ve probably heard that Costco will be requiring shoppers to wear them starting next Monday. Now we have a local grocery store adding the requirement: West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) announced today that it will require shoppers to cover their faces, also starting Monday. Checking other stores – Metropolitan Market says it’s “asking” shoppers to wear masks; PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) “strongly encourage” customers to do it.

  • C April 30, 2020 (9:18 pm)
    Thank you, Thriftway! 

  • Anne April 30, 2020 (9:19 pm)
    My regular store-so thank you. It’s been concerning to continue to see many folks not wearing masks in grocery stores.

  • Justme April 30, 2020 (9:27 pm)
    equally important for servers and baristas, checkers, etc… to wear masks, not just the shoppers. I wish businesses would let us know that their employees are wearing them before we attempt to support them.

  • ada April 30, 2020 (9:28 pm)
    I was there this afternoon and most everyone was wearing masks. Those who aren’t are definitely in the minority. I was surprised that the person behind the seafood counter wasn’t wearing one and was helping a customer.  But that was the only employee I noticed who wasn’t so overall very good job.

