CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/26 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: The daily update from the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,912 people have tested positive, up 101 from yesterday

*407 people have died, up 8 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 5,172 and 346.

MORE COVID-19 SYMPTOMS: From the daily bulletin sent by the state Health Department:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its official list of symptoms that people experience when they get sick from the coronavirus. The symptoms added are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. This is in addition to the previous official symptoms: fever, cough, and shortness or breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

WILL STAY-HOME ORDER BE EXTENDED? Governor Inslee‘s statewide stay-home order is currently set to expire May 4th, one week from tomorrow. No word yet if he’s planning any announcement or media briefing tomorrow, but if he does, we’ll carry the livestream.

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM REOPENS: The Small Business Administration will resume taking applications for these loans at 7:30 am our time tomorrow.

Southern California is having a heat wave, and many of their beaches are supposed to be closed



NEIGHBORHOOD NEWS: Worried about how kids are doing without being able to go to school? Meet a West Seattle second-grader who’s spending some of her time doing something we can appreciate … reporting neighborhood news.

