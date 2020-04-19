CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/19 roundup

Tomorrow marks two weeks until the scheduled expiration of the governor’s stay-home order. Will it be extended? That question remains unanswered as we begin our nightly roundup of virus-crisis news:

‘RE-OPENING’ PROTEST: Gov. Inslee‘s big statement today was a reaction to the Olympia protest demanding he re-open the state sooner rather than later. He said in part, “This isn’t about politics. It can only be about doing what is best for the health of all Washingtonians.”

RE-CLOSING: The only signs of protest here were at local parks – vandalism to some of the newest city signage, including at Lincoln Park, where someone also managed to open one gate to the south parking lot, which held dozens of cars by midday. Troy sent this photo:

When we inquired with the city, they told us they had sent crews to handle both situations, and by early evening, the lot was empty and re-closed.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,172 people have tested positive, up 109 from yesterday

*346 people have died, up 6 from yesterday

One week ago, those numbers were 4,426 and 292.

SETBACK FOR TESTING: Not good news since more testing is desperately needed: The state Health Department has “recalled approximately 12,000 kits sent to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations, and state agency partners across the state,” according to a news release today. They “were procured by UW Medicine and donated to DOH from Lingen Precision Medical Products.” They don’t have immediate replacements but are expecting a “large shipment” later this week.

ANOTHER CANCELLATION: The next West Seattle Grand Parade won’t be until July 24, 2021.

ICYMI AFTER LAST NIGHT’S ROUNDUP: Here’s your neighbor Eddie Vedder singing to raise money for the virus crisis.

SEEN IN UPPER MORGAN: Missing someone these days? You’re not alone. Thanks to Tamsen Spengler for the photo:

