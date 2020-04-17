CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/17 roundup

Seven weeks ago tonight, our state’s first COVID-19 case was announced. Here’s the latest, in our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*4,902 people have positive test results, up 93 from yesterday

*331 people have died, up 11 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 4,117 and 277.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: The data dashboard also shows that West Seattle zip code 98126 now has four deaths; 98106 and 98146 have two each, 98136 has one, and 98116 still has none.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 11,445 cases and 603 deaths (up from 9,887/475 a week ago); see the full iist of state stats here.

WEEKEND REMINDERS: Parks are open as long as you “keep it moving’; one neighborhood greenway in West Seattle, meantime, is mostly closed to vehicles:

That’s the sign we saw on 34th SW at Webster tonight; the “Stay Healthy Streets” experiment is explained here.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Did you see a fire engine/truck in YOUR neighborhood? Here’s what SFD tweeted afterward:

We had SO much fun tonight seeing the community members we serve at our first FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Thank you to everyone who came to their doorsteps or waved from windows. Next week we will hit the SOUTH end of each of our 33 fire districts. We are #SeattleTogether.

As noted in today’s announcement, tonight they drove in the north areas of each station’s “district”; next Friday night, 7-8 pm, it’ll be the south.

WHAT’S NOT HAPPENING: The canceled-by-coronavirus-concern list adds West Seattle Summer Fest.

WHAT IS HAPPENING: Lots of helping! Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor) collected booties – got any?

NEED FOOD? More helping – the free meals offered by rotating food businesses operating from Delridge’s KBM Commissary are launching – here’s an update:

This week we are preparing 100 four-person meals. The menu is selected and co-ordinated by Jemil’s Big Easy Catering. The menu is chicken in a marinara sauce over penne pasta with zucchini. While we are preparing for 100 people, the number of people who have requested meals is in the single digits.

Could your household use a free meal? Email kbmcovidrelief@gmail.com.

ART WITH HEART: Marta saw this near Jack Block Park:

