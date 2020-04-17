West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Why you might see SFD in your neighborhood tonight, without an emergency

April 17, 2020 10:06 am
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Take a look at this map (PDF). If you’re in one of those areas, you might see a Seattle Fire engine or truck drive through your neighborhood 7-8 pm tonight as part of “Friday Night Lights.” You’re invited to “come to the window or doorstep and make some noise” if/when you see them. The map, by the way, shows the north section of the fire stations’ service areas (in West Seattle, that’s 29, 36, 32, 11, and 37); the south ends would get a visit next Friday night.

