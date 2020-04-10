CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/10 roundup

Stay home this weekend! The governor repeated that today, topping our nightly roundup, six weeks after King County’s first COVID-19 case was reported:

GOVERNOR REPEATS ‘STAY HOME, STAY HEALTHY’: In a mid-afternoon news conference, Gov. Inslee was joined by local leaders of tourism-dependent areas from Ocean Shores to the San Juans, as they all repeated the refrain: Stay home this weekend, to help keep the coronavirus from spreading.The governor also hauled out a few charts to show what could happen if people get complacent. Here’s video of the briefing.

REMEMBER, DON’T GO TO ALKI OR LINCOLN PARK: From late tonight until early Monday, they’re closed (as are West Seattle Stadium and 12 other major city parks). We’ll be checking around midday to see how that goes. We noticed an SDOT crew setting up a messageboard sign along north/westbound Harbor Avenue tonight, perhaps to warn of the closure.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

4,117 confirmed positive cases (up 231 from yesterday) 277 confirmed deaths (up 19 from yesterday)

One week ago, the county reported 2,787 cases and 186 deaths.

NO MORE DAILY NEWS RELEASES: Starting next week, SKCPH says, they’ll only send out news releases on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, unless something huge happens. But they say the daily numbers will continue to be updated on the data dashboard.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 9,887 cases, 475 deaths, up from 3,723/175 one week ago; see the full iist of state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

NEED HELP WITH RENT? The city and county have joined private donors in contributing to a new United Way of King County fund to help people who can’t pay their April rent. It was announced in a news conference in which we participated this morning. The fund has $5 million for starters. Our area has an emergency rent assistance social-service agency, the West Seattle Food Bank, so we asked WSFB how people would know how to seek help. UWKC is among the resources to which they direct people, explained executive director Fran Yeatts. Find out more about the new fund, and apply if you need to, here.

NEED FOOD? More giving going on, this time courtesy of Delridge’s KBM Commissary.

THIS WEEKEND: As we did today for Good Friday, we’ll be publishing Easter and Passover online-event links Saturday by mid-afternoon. (Not too late to send us yours!)

YES, WE WILL: Thanks to Melissa for the chalk art from SW Rose:

