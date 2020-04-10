GOOD FRIDAY: Online services today/tonight. Anyone else?

UPDATED 11:34 AM: Among the many events/gatherings that are not allowed by government order right now are worship services. This weekend, that means many are missing what might even be the only time of year that they go to church or synagogue – it’s Easter weekend, and Passover. We’re continuing to publish previews os we get them. Today is Good Friday, and we have (updated) four notes so far:

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): Online service is posted here; the bulletin is here

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: 3 pm service today, to be livestreamed here

ALKI UCC: “Good Friday: A Service of Shadows,” 5 pm livestream via Zoom; info is on the church’s home page (scroll down to lower right)

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming Good Friday service here at 7 pm

Anyone else with a Good Friday service, email us ASAP at westseattleblog@gmail.com or comment below and we’ll add! We’ll also have an Easter service list – publishing it Saturday night instead of Sunday morning, since some are having sunrise services.