WEEKEND PREVIEW: Axe-throwing, live music, benefit, donation drive, all in one event

Looking ahead to what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar this weekend, here’s a unique event: Axe-throwing, live bands, and a clothing-donation drive, all in one place. That place is Axe Kickers Seattle, in Top Hat south of West Seattle and just east of White Center, 10843 1st Avenue South. The night is titled “Feminine Rage,” described by the venue as “a full night of live music, axe throwing, tattoo flash, special guests, and community support — all benefiting organizations that support women and survivors.”

The full music lineup is in our calendar listing; getting in will cost you $30, throwing included. Bring donations of “clean/new professional clothing” to support Dress for Success Seattle.