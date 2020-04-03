CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/3 roundup

To mask or not to mask? The new recommendation from health authorities tops our nightly roundup:

‘ADDITIONAL LEVEL OF PROTECTION’: Tonight, the state Health Department sent this statement about mask-wearing:

Washington state is currently experiencing significant community-based transmission of COVID-19. Recent information suggests that a significant portion of persons with COVID-19 may not have any symptoms, and even those who do have symptoms can transmit the infection before showing signs of illness. The Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend that people wear cloth face coverings when they are in public settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others. This might include trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, hardware store, health clinic or similar places. This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6-feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures. This is not a mandate that you must wear a face covering. It is considered an additional layer of protection.

Read the full statement here (PDF).

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

2,787 confirmed positive cases (up 131 from yesterday) 186 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)

One week ago, King County’s totals were 1,828 cases, 125 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 6,966 cases, 284 deaths, up from 3,723/175 one week ago; see the full iist of state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

MORE TRANSIT CUTS: On Monday, more bus and Water Taxi trips will be cut, since the continuing stay-home order has ridership down to about 30 percent (10% for the WT) of what it would normally be. Here’s our West Seattle-focused update. (Also note that Sound Transit is making more cuts too.)

PARKING CHANGES: The city is suspending more street-parking rules. But not all of them.

EXPEDITING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS: More rules suspended – this time for public participation in some development reviews. The city has decided they can’t figure out an alternative way for boards to meet for Design Review and Historic Preservation, so they’re changing the rules for six months.

TONIGHT’S SPIRITED SIGHTING: Thanks to the texter who spotted this physical version of the “We’ve Got This” hashtag in Admiral:

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!