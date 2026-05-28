Memorial service planned June 12 for Erin Chapman Kansala, 1975-2026

Family and friends will gather June 12 to remember Erin Kansala, and are sharing this remembrance with her community now:

Erin Jeaneen Chapman Kansala, 51 years of age, passed away May 21, 2026 of cardiac arrest.

Erin was born April 25, 1975 to Jeaneen and Russell Chapman. She was a sister to Maureen Arnesen (Alan) and grew up in West Seattle. where she lived throughout her life. Erin attended Holy Rosary Elementary School and was a graduate of Holy Names Academy. She studied communications at Seattle Central Community College.

She is survived by her beloved mother, father, sister, niece, Emily Sitting Dog (Garrett), nephew, Matthew Arnesen, great aunt, Carole Maes, aunts and uncles, Kathleen Hogan (Kevin), Maureen Nelson (Stuart), Patrick Shaughnessy, Katie Walls, Pamela Alameida, and many cousins. Erin’s family will always keep her close in their hearts and cherish all their wonderful memories.

Erin was a lover of music her entire life. From putting on song and dance performances for family as a child, to dancing with her niece and nephew, to belting it out in the car or on the karaoke stage, she always found great joy in music.

Erin cherished her time with her family, especially her beloved mom, Jeaneen. They spent countless hours together every week, watching favorite shows, driving around Alki singing to the radio, and hanging out with Jeaneen’s dog, “Bella Button,” who loved Erin so much.

Erin was known for her loving heart and compassion for others. She would sit outside her apartment on the corner in the West Seattle Junction and talk with passers-by, many of whom became dear friends. She was an excellent listener and always had kind, encouraging words to share. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with her friends and family.

Erin Kansala was a shining light in the lives of her loved ones. Her joyful, generous, and fun-loving spirit will be missed by all.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Erin at Holy Rosary Church West Seattle on Friday, June 12 at 1 pm. Reception to follow at Venue Georgette at 113 SW 153rd St., Burien. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul at svdpseattle.org.