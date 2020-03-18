West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two thefts

March 18, 2020 7:41 pm
Crime’s down but not out.

PACKAGES TAKEN: The video is from Sydney in Fairmount Springs, who reports:

I wanted to share that our Arlo security camera captured a man in broad daylight dressed in a neon vest with a fake scanner stealing two packages off of our front porch when my husband and I were on a walk with our son and dog. This occurred in the Fairmount Springs neighborhood at 41st and Juneau within 4 hours of the packages being delivered. I wanted to share so that our community can be on the lookout for this man and this type of crime. We did file a report with the police as well.

GARDENING THIEVES? Geoff in Seaview sent this report Tuesday:

We just went into our backyard to do some work and discovered that sometime in the past 24 hours someone stole over a yard of bagged topsoil from our backyard.

It must have been quite the operation, but we didn’t see or hear anyone. We’re near the intersection of 46th and Juneau.

