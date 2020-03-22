WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Accord; package taken; illegal dumping

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

STOLEN CAR: From Kelsey near California/Juneau – her 1986 light blue 4-door Honda Accord was taken Friday morning. Awaiting plate; meantime, if you see a car like this obviously abandoned somewhere, call it in.

PACKAGE THEFT: This happened around 5:15 pm Friday near 26th/Trenton, says Josh, who sent this video link.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: As if a small business that’s had most of its operation closed by the virus crisis doesn’t have enough to worry about – Best of Hands Barrelhouse (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Nicholas sends word of this:

On Tuesday I noticed illegal dumping on our lot. It must have been there a day or so because animals had gotten into the bags already. I began to clean up the mess & sort the trash as there was all sorts of materials mixed in – dirty diapers, plastic bottles, compostables – when I noticed at least four used hypodermic needles. Furthermore, the lot behind the brewery is not part of our lease. It belongs to Clearview. However, folks are letting their dogs s–t all over the lot. They are being terrible neighbors, and either leaving the feces there, or bagging it and leaving the bags there. I know the majority of West Seattle folks are better than this. Some people just don’t want to take responsibility, & have no empathy for small business owners. We have no other choice but to add outside cameras to the premises as these aren’t the first or only instances of illegal dumping and bad behavior directed at the lot on 35th & Webster.

lllegal dumping is a misdemeanor.