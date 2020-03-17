West Seattle, Washington

March 17, 2020 7:08 am
7:08 AM: Good morning. For those still commuting, and for others interested in traffic volumes, we’re continuing to post our regular morning camera roundup. Also, for transit alerts like this from Washington State Ferries:

In response to Gov. Inslee’s directive to help stop the spread of COVID 19, and to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, all galleys on Washington State Ferries will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17. Food vendors at the Anacortes terminal will also be closed. Vending machines will still be available.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of our crews and passengers.

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  AlexC March 17, 2020 (7:59 am)
    Took the bus from the junction area to 3rd and Pike. Took 19 minutes. When I got on only 5 other people were on. Didn’t pick up anyone else until we got about 10 people at 4th and Jackson. 

