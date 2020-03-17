TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
7:08 AM: Good morning. For those still commuting, and for others interested in traffic volumes, we’re continuing to post our regular morning camera roundup. Also, for transit alerts like this from Washington State Ferries:
In response to Gov. Inslee’s directive to help stop the spread of COVID 19, and to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, all galleys on Washington State Ferries will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17. Food vendors at the Anacortes terminal will also be closed. Vending machines will still be available.
We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of our crews and passengers.
| 1 COMMENT