POLICE: Another Southwest Precinct update: ‘Remain vigilant’

Another community update from Seattle Police Southwest Precinct operations ccommander Lt. Steve Strand:

The Southwest Precinct is fully staffed and has not had any positive COVID-19 cases in our work force. We are deployed around the clock, every day of the week, just as we have always been.

As a data-driven department, we are constantly looking at our crime trends to determine where to place our resources. We are currently focusing high-visibility patrols on vacant businesses, schools, and residences.

We are taking additional precautions in our response by donning the appropriate PPE level for the situation. We encourage everybody to maintain their social distancing when they must leave their residence for groceries, essential work, or fresh air.

The West Seattle bridge being closed has not seemed to impact us significantly at this time but only time will tell. There are a variety of ways you are able to report crimes, concerns, and suspicious behavior that you can look up online.

Remain vigilant with your neighbors and take care of yourself and your loved ones.