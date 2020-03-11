HOW YOU CAN HELP: What the West Seattle Food Bank needs

Many have asked how they can help neighbors in the midst of all this. We sent that question to the West Seattle Food Bank, for starters. Here’s how executive director Fran Yeatts replied, with an update on ther operations as well as what you can do to help:

We want to keep our community healthy while still ensuring access to basic needs!

In light of the news regarding COVID-19, we are taking measures to keep our spaces safe for clients and volunteers. It is our priority to keep our community healthy while continuing to ensure all our neighbors have access to food, emergency financial assistance, diapers, and other basic needs.

Here’s how we are moving forward with our services:

· At this time, the Food Bank will remain open. We have slightly expanded hours in order to limit the number of individuals in the food bank at one time. Our lobby is closed so shoppers are waiting outside. We are continually cleaning surfaces and carts and encouraging social distancing while at the food bank.

The Clothesline will be closed until further notice.

We continue to process requests for financial assistance for eviction notices and utility shut off notices.

We will communicate with community partners to determine how to best ensure our students stay fed during school closures.

We will continue to provide Home Delivery services to those on our list and add deliveries as able for individuals unable to get to the food bank due to illness.

We will not be taking any new orders through the Baby & Child Corner but will distribute orders on hand and diapers & supplies if they are available.

People at higher risk for COVID-19 infection and anyone in poor health are encouraged to stay home.

Here’s how you can help:

· Financial assistance allows us the flexibility of using funds for specific needs that arise from this situation. If interested in providing financial assistance, please donate here.

· This is a very fluid situation. As we identify additional ways this community can assist, we will keep you posted.