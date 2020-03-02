FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Food Bank/Helpline merger now complete. Here’s what that means

Four months after the plan was announced, the West Seattle Food Bank–WS Helpline merger is complete. Today’s announcement explains what that means for everyone who uses their services – and for the community at large:

As of today, the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seattle Helpline’s merge into one stronger organization is complete. We are excited to combine forces and, with our neighbors like you, improve and expand our services in this community.

Joined together as one organization, our comprehensive services include:

Food Bank services, including our Shopping Model Food Bank, the Mobile Food Bank, and Home Delivery Service. The Shopping Model Food Bank is our primary location that offers food, pet food, and other items to families in need. For those who have difficulty getting to the Food Bank, we offer a Mobile Food Bank service that distributes food to four apartment buildings and the Senior Center in West Seattle. Finally, we also offer the Home Delivery Service, which delivers groceries to those with limited mobility.

Helpline services, which provides emergency financial assistance to prevent homelessness, immanent evictions, and utility shut-offs. We also provide free bus tickets to those who financially qualify. These trips ensure clients’ transportation to school, work, the food bank, medical appointments, and more.

The Clothesline, our free clothing bank, where clients can shop for basic attire, professional wear, school clothing, and more.

The Taking Care of Children initiatives, including the Backpack Program and the Baby & Child Corner programs. The Backpack Program partners with local schools to provide six kid friendly meals each week to students at risk of hunger. The Baby & Child Corner provides families essential items, like diapers and formula, for their infant or toddler.

Community Connections, which links community members with vital services such as emergency rent support, assistance finding employment, healthcare, language services, and more. In addition, the Bookcase Program allows clients to take home up to 10 books each visit.

All the needed programs that both agencies provided in the past will continue as we move to serve this community in a more efficient and effective manner. Please visit westseattlefoodbank.org for more information.