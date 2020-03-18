HOW TO HELP: Sign up for West Seattle Runner’s upcoming blood drive

A few days ago, health authorities warned that the blood-bank system was “in danger of collapse” if more people didn’t/couldn’t donate. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has a mobile blood drive scheduled for March 27th – one week from Friday – and is asking donors to sign up now:

We are holding a Blood drive in front of our store on Friday the 27th from 12-6. To donate, people must schedule an appointment time from their website schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=423B

In regards to COVID-19, they ask the following of potential donors:

Donors, please do not donate today if any of the following apply to you within the last 28 days:

*You traveled to any area with novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

– For example: city of Wuhan China and Hubei Provence of China

*You lived with individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having novel COVID-19 infection.

*You have been diagnosed with or suspected of having novel COVID-19 infection.