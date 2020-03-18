West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

HOW TO HELP: Sign up for West Seattle Runner’s upcoming blood drive

March 18, 2020 3:50 pm
A few days ago, health authorities warned that the blood-bank system was “in danger of collapse” if more people didn’t/couldn’t donate. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has a mobile blood drive scheduled for March 27th – one week from Friday – and is asking donors to sign up now:

We are holding a Blood drive in front of our store on Friday the 27th from 12-6. To donate, people must schedule an appointment time from their website schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=423B

In regards to COVID-19, they ask the following of potential donors:

Donors, please do not donate today if any of the following apply to you within the last 28 days:

*You traveled to any area with novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
– For example: city of Wuhan China and Hubei Provence of China
*You lived with individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having novel COVID-19 infection.
*You have been diagnosed with or suspected of having novel COVID-19 infection.

West Seattle Runner is at 2743 California SW.

Anybody else with a coordinated way to safely help – let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – or text/call 206-293-6302

2 Replies to "HOW TO HELP: Sign up for West Seattle Runner's upcoming blood drive"

  • Lisa March 18, 2020 (3:59 pm)
    Reply

    I also found out about a mobile blood drive coming up this Saturday 3/21/20 at Westwood Village from 9am-3pm from bloodworks northwest. 

    • WSB March 18, 2020 (4:00 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you. It might already be in our calendar – team member Katie routinely patrols the Bloodworks website – but I haven’t looked. Tim at WSR sent direct word of this.

