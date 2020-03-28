FOLLOWUP: 9 boats burned in Jim Clark Marina’s third big fire in 10 years

(WSB photo)

That was the scene at Jim Clark Marina when we went by this afternoon, more than 12 hours after last night’s big fire (WSB coverage here). Environmental responders were on scene and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was hovering for a while.

(WSB photo)

This did far more damage than the 2010 and 2015 fires, which each destroyed two boats. This time, Seattle Fire says tonight, “at least nine boats and a boat house were on fire.” The flames were controlled with the help of this fireboat:

(SFD photo)

SFD says the cause remains under investigation. No one was hurt. Meantime, the state Ecology Department says one boat sank and another that broke loose during the fire generated an “oil sheen” today, but the boat’s been secured and the sheen dissipated. Booms were placed by West Seattle’s Global Diving & Salvage last night and Ecology says it’s “been effective.”