UPDATE: Fire at marina under West Seattle Bridge; low bridge closed by smoke

(Photo by Scott Morgan)

9:35 PM: Big response on the way by land and sea to Jim Clark Marina under the West Seattle Bridge for a boat fire. Updates to come.

(Photo by Asher Morgan)

9:38 PM: Per emergency radio, this is described as two boathouses, “well-involved.” Crews on scene have reported “explosions,” and are going to pull back to fight this “defensively.”

(Photo by Aaron Freeman via Twitter)

9:46 PM: At least one fireboat is about to arrive; shore crews report having access challenges. The fire is reported to be spreading.

(Video by Bryan Vlok)

9:57 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s sending photos and video. SFD is calling for more engines.

10:08 PM: SPD says the West Seattle low bridge is closed because of the smoke. Meantime, firefighters have been searching the marina to look for anyone who might have been trapped aboard boats.

(Photo by Brandon Smith)

10:30 PM: So far, nobody found. The fire has just been declared “under control.”

10:49 PM: They’re still working on “hot spots.” As noted in comments, the marina has had two other big fires in the past decade – two boats burned in 2015, and two were lost in a 2010 fire.

11:01 PM: The low bridge has reopened, SDOT says.