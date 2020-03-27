West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

46℉

UPDATE: Fire at marina under West Seattle Bridge; low bridge closed by smoke

March 27, 2020 9:35 pm
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(Photo by Scott Morgan)

9:35 PM: Big response on the way by land and sea to Jim Clark Marina under the West Seattle Bridge for a boat fire. Updates to come.

(Photo by Asher Morgan)

9:38 PM: Per emergency radio, this is described as two boathouses, “well-involved.” Crews on scene have reported “explosions,” and are going to pull back to fight this “defensively.”

(Photo by Aaron Freeman via Twitter)

9:46 PM: At least one fireboat is about to arrive; shore crews report having access challenges. The fire is reported to be spreading.

(Video by Bryan Vlok)
9:57 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s sending photos and video. SFD is calling for more engines.

10:08 PM: SPD says the West Seattle low bridge is closed because of the smoke. Meantime, firefighters have been searching the marina to look for anyone who might have been trapped aboard boats.

(Photo by Brandon Smith)

10:30 PM: So far, nobody found. The fire has just been declared “under control.”

10:49 PM: They’re still working on “hot spots.” As noted in comments, the marina has had two other big fires in the past decade – two boats burned in 2015, and two were lost in a 2010 fire.

11:01 PM: The low bridge has reopened, SDOT says.

Share This

14 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire at marina under West Seattle Bridge; low bridge closed by smoke"

  • Dmann March 27, 2020 (9:38 pm)
    Reply

    A few police cars headed that way now.  Anybody with pictures?

  • Dan March 27, 2020 (9:45 pm)
    Reply

    Can see from my house above luna park, massive explosions, flames as high as the bridge. 

  • 1994 March 27, 2020 (9:48 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry to hear about another disaster, this time under the bridge. Hope nobody is hurt.

  • DieselD March 27, 2020 (10:18 pm)
    Reply

    No liveaboards allowed at the marina so most likely no one sleeping on their boat. 

  • Alki resident March 27, 2020 (10:24 pm)
    Reply

    Prayers for the safety of our first responders. 

    • WSB March 27, 2020 (10:27 pm)
      Reply

      They had to do a roll call aka PAR (Personnel Accountability Report) early on after explosions were heard but so far it sounds like everyone’s OK.

  • Citizen Sane March 27, 2020 (10:27 pm)
    Reply

    That’s the third fire they’ve had there in the last 10 years or so. Unusually bad luck.

    • WSB March 27, 2020 (10:28 pm)
      Reply

      I’m looking up the past stories soon as this calms down a bit.

      • Mon March 27, 2020 (10:37 pm)
        Reply

        How close is Kitty Harbor to that area?

        • WSB March 27, 2020 (10:43 pm)
          Reply

          Not close at all.

  • Mj March 27, 2020 (10:30 pm)
    Reply

    Wow!  

  • WSlite March 27, 2020 (10:32 pm)
    Reply

    You can watch live video feed of boat fire on SDOT’s Mid-span traffic camera too. Hope everyone’s okay!https://web6.seattle.gov/travelers/

  • WSlite March 27, 2020 (10:37 pm)
    Reply

  • Alki resident March 27, 2020 (10:41 pm)
    Reply

    The high rise will now be deemed damaged from heat and flames. We’re doomed

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.