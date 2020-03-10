ELECTION 2020: Washington’s presidential primary, first night’s results

First numbers are in for the presidential primary. First, the STATEWIDE numbers (updated 8:28 pm):

Bernie Sanders – 333,115 – 32.69%

Joseph R. Biden – 330,904 – 32.48%

Elizabeth Warren – 125,202 – 12.29%

Michael Bloomberg – 112,180 – 11.01%

Pete Buttigieg – 59,149 – 5.81%

Amy Klobuchar – 31,029 – 3.05%

Tulsi Gabbard – 8,443 – 0.83%

Andrew Yang – 4,840 – 0.48%

Uncommitted Delegates – 4,772 – 0.47%

Tom Steyer – 3,061 – 0.3%

Write-in – 1,466 – 0.14%

Michael Bennet – 1,548 – 0.15%

Cory Booker – 1,041 – 0.1%

John Delaney – 455 – 0.04%

Deval Patrick – 400 – 0.04%

We will update those numbers as the evening goes on. Next, here are KING COUNTY numbers, and since the next release is not until tomorrow, these will NOT change tonight:

:

(We’ll replace the screengrab with a more-readable table as soon as we can.) The Republican primary was uncontested.