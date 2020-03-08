ELECTION 2020: Voting deadline Tuesday for presidential primary

The coronavirus concerns have NOT changed the timetable for our state’s presidential primary, so we’re reminding you again today: The King County Elections ballot dropboxes like that one in The Junction are open until 8 pm Tuesday (March 10th); locations around the county are on this list – West Seattle has two, SW Alaska west of California SW, and SW Raymond east of 35th SW. You can also send your ballot by postal mail, no stamp needed, but to be sure it’s postmarked by Tuesday, you’ll want to mail it by tomorrow. Need a ballot or envelope? Here’s what to do.