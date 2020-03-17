CORONAVIRUS: The Tuesday 3/17 roundup

No new restrictions today. Here goes the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release at mid-afternoon:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/16/20 518 confirmed cases (up 30 from yesterday)

46 confirmed deaths (up 3 from yesterday) These additional deaths include: A man in his 70s, who died at Valley Medical Center on 3/16

A man in his 90s, who died at EvergreenHealth on 3/16

A woman in her 70s, who died at EvergreenHealth on 3/13 Of the 46 deaths reported, 30 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

For comparison, the King County numbers one week ago were 190 cases, 22 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 1,012 cases, 52 deaths; other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

NO NUMBERS, BUT … Crime is clearly down, according to this update from local police.

SEND IN THE NAVY? Our area’s U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal was part of this call to deploy hospital ships, likely one for Seattle:

U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) today wrote to Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of U.S. Naval Operations, to urge him to immediately ready and deploy U.S. Naval Ship MERCY and U.S. Naval Ship COMFORT—two Navy hospitals ships—in support of the national COVID-19 response effort, citing the needs in New York, Seattle and other port cities experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Navy, the two ships each contain 12 fully equipped operating rooms, a 1,000-bed hospital facility, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy, two oxygen producing plants, and a helicopter deck capable of landing large military helicopters. When fully operational, each has a crew of about 71 civilians and up to 1,200 Navy medical and communications personnel.

IS COVID-19 AFFECTING YOUR BUSINESS/NONPROFIT? This survey is for you.

MORE TIME TO PAY THE IRS: Latest from the feds – you’ll still have to file on time, but if you owe, your deadline will be pushed back three months.

MORE BUSINESS SPOTLIGHTS: Along with continuing to update our restaurant/beverage-biz list, today’s spotlights also featured businesses for drivers, runners, and readers. More tomorrow!

SUNDAES ON WEDNESDAY: Speaking of tomorrow – a business whose attempts to open in West Seattle have been long snarled by red tape will have a pop-up here on Wednesday: Shug’s Soda Fountain plans to set up at their someday space, 3800 California SW, 2-5 pm, with take-home sundae kits (listed here).

ALSO TOMORROW: King County promises an afternoon community call about the Top Hat quarantine/isolation site. No one there yet, and when we asked Monday, the latest estimate for occupancy/readiness was early April.