ALSO OPEN: How Swedish Automotive can get you car maintained/fixed without in-person contact

After spotlighting food/beverage businesses today, we’re looking at other types of business today. Among the types NOT closed by health orders – car-repair shops. If you’re suddenly not using yours to commute, you might have time for maintenance. Swedish Automotive (35th/Kenyon; WSB sponsor) can do that even without in-person contact. From co-proprietor Todd Ainsworth:

Checking in from Swedish Automotive here…we are open and taking measures to keep everyone safe here.

Customers have the option to use our after-hours key drop and we can communicate by phone, text or email if anyone is concerned about in-person contact.

The nature of our business has us at safe social distancing guidelines and we can wipe down a customer’s vehicle (steering wheel, door handles, etc) before they pick it up.

The pain that small businesses are feeling – especially the hard-hit bars, restaurants, breweries, and many other social gathering spots – is hopefully as temporary as can be and as part of the West Seattle small business community, we hope all of our neighborhood employers can get back to normal as soon as possible.

We are more than happy to arrange pickup and delivery of your vehicle if you are in need of service and find yourself having to stay at home with kids who are out of school or due to other schedule disruptions.

We will get through this tough time together, West Seattle, and we hope you are staying healthy and safe!