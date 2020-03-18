West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

CORONAVIRUS: 3rd COVID-19 case reported at High Point seniors complex Bridge Park

March 18, 2020 5:30 pm
 |   Coronavirus | Health | High Point | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, last week)

Another COVID-19 case reported at Bridge Park, the senior-living complex in High Point. Here’s the first page of the notification, provided by a family member:

(Here’s the second page.) The first case was reported last Thursday; second case, this past Monday. These three cases, and one affecting a South Seattle College student, are the only ones that have come to light in West Seattle so far; there could be others, but the King County information releases no longer even list cities, let alone neighborhoods. Meantime, we have a followup inquiry out to parent company Holiday Retirement.

