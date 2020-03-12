CORONAVIRUS: Bridge Park in High Point has a COVID-19 case, families told

We have been told by multiple sources that families of residents at Bridge Park, a senior living complex at 3204 SW Morgan in High Point, have been notified of a COVID-19 case there. One shared this letter they received, signed by the general manager:

We went over to see what we could find out. The front doors were locked (though their website says they’re usually open until 7:30 pm); a notice on the door says they are not accepting visitors. We have a message out to Bridge Park’s parent company Holiday Retirement but have not yet received a reply. This would be the second publicly known COVID-19 case in West Seattle, after the one announced by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) earlier this week.