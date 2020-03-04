BIZNOTE: West Seattle Discovery Shop reopens after makeover

It’s taken longer than they hoped – but the nonprofit West Seattle Discovery Shop in The Junction is finally open after renovations. We stopped by this afternoon for a look.

The volunteers stress that this isn’t the final look – they’re still awaiting some fixtures, like a new checkout counter that’s on a delayed ship from China.

The store’s the same size, but new flooring makes it look bigger, and new wall displays have brightened it too. Operationally, some changes in the back room will make it easier for volunteers to do their job. The fitting rooms are brightened too.

Three important things have NOT changed: Proceeds from the Discovery Shop still go to cancer research; they still rely on donated items (they can accept small furniture items now because of display space); and they still rely on volunteers. Only 4 hours a week, and you’re in! The shop is at 4535 California SW, open 10:00 am – 4:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays, 11 am-2 pm Sundays, for both shopping and donating.