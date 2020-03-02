BIG FUN: You’re invited to the West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance

We’re now less than two weeks away from a fun night that’s a big benefit in more ways than one – here’s the invitation:

Please join us for the West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance 2020!

Friday, March 13th from 5:30 – 9 pm

West Seattle High School Commons

Tickets – $30 advance online/$35 at the door/$10 dance only

Featuring the West Seattle Big Band

Also performing: WSHS Jazz Ensembles, Band, Orchestra, and Choir

Tickets and more information at www.wshsmusic.org

What is the Big Band Dinner Dance? The Dinner Dance is the WSHS Music Program’s largest community event, offering music from West Seattle Big Band and all the WSHS Music Ensembles. A wonderful dinner is prepared and served by WSHS Culinary Students, and along with non-alcoholic beverages, is included with your admission. The Dance Floor will be open to all. Between sets, opportunities to support our musicians will be available with a raffle, a few special items for auction, and direct donation.

Have an item or service to donate? We’ll be raffling off baskets with all types of items, gift cards, and services. We’d love to receive something from you, and if you’d like, we’ll add it to our advertising and communications. Please contact us at westseattle.musicboosters@gmail.com.

What does the Dinner Dance benefit? West Seattle High School Music is growing! Each year our program gets bigger and we need more of everything – music, uniforms, instruments, coaching, transportation, scholarships for trips, and more.