West Seattle’s Chris Porter wins historic King Conservation District election

The otherwise-low-profile King Conservation District made history – and headlines – with its use of online voting for a Board of Supervisors seat, and now the results are in – Chris Porter of West Seattle won in a landslide, with 4,142 votes to his opponent Stephen Deutschman‘s 989. As explained here, three of the board’s five positions are elected, the other two appointed. Porter has been serving as an associate supervisor; read more about him here. Not familiar with the KCD? Its mission is explained here.
