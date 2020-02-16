WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Think this means trouble? It doesn’t

Thanks to Larry Shaw for the photos and report:
I happened upon a bunch of people checking out a sea lion exhibiting “sailing” behavior this morning off Alki Ave SW between Alki Beach and Luna Park. Several people thought the animal might be injured, but “sailing” is a normal behavior sea lions engage in. They float and raise their flippers out of the water to regulate their body temperature.
We have featured this before – in 2013, a “sailing” sea lion was even mistaken for a dead whale! – and Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network has raised awareness. But with so many new arrivals (and tourists), it’s always worth a reminder!
| 0 COMMENTS